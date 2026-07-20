Democrats rush to replace Platner in frantic primary push

A truncated primary race has pushed Pine Tree State candidates into a sprint, even as some national Democrats stay conspicuously away

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Signage during a primary election night event with Graham Platner, Democratic US Senate candidate for Maine, not pictured, at the Blue Hill YMCA in Blue Hill, Maine, US, on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.
With time running out, can Democrats coalesce around a candidate to fill Platner’s shoes and take on Susan Collins in November?
(Image credit: Graeme Sloan / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Graham Platner’s political implosion has forced Maine Democrats into a monthlong dash to replace the disgraced oysterman-cum-political-upstart and challenge Republican Sen. Susan Collins in November. Senate hopefuls have been courting supporters ahead of a July 25 nominating convention. But rushed deadlines, unexpected tragedies and residual frustrations over Platner’s failed campaign have put Democrats in a bind. As of now, no candidate has emerged as a clear frontrunner, and some national party figures are keeping their distance from an electorate still raw after Platner’s downfall.

‘Stakes couldn’t be higher’

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  