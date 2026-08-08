Glasgow 2026: is it time up for the Commonwealth Games?

Impossible to ignore stripped-back feel to Glasgow games – but competitions like this are a stepping stone to Olympic glory

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Scotland&#039;s Josh Kerr celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men&#039;s one-mile final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow
Scotland’s Josh Kerr celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men's one-mile final
(Image credit: Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images)

It has become fashionable of late to declare that the Commonwealth Games no longer matter, and are living on borrowed time. Well, tell that to the good people of Glasgow, said Nik Simon in the Daily Mail. Over 11 days, Scotland’s second city – which stepped in as host after the Australian state of Victoria pulled out in 2023 on grounds of cost – welcomed competitors from 74 nations, who (in the absence of an athletes’ village) were accommodated in hotels across the area.

In return, the 434,000 ticket-holders, plus 200,000 who watched for free at the city’s fan sites, were treated to a spectacular show, said Matthew Henry on BBC Sport. Highlights of the Games, which ended on Sunday, included Scotland’s Josh Kerr storming to victory in the mile race in front of a jubilant home crowd; Wales’s Emma Finucane becoming the first sprint cyclist to win four track gold medals at the same Games; and Jamaica stunning Australia in one of the biggest upsets in netball’s history.

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