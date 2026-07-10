Royal Academy Summer Exhibition 2026: a ‘whirl of objects’

The world’s oldest open-submission exhibition offers pieces by professional and non-professional artists alike, with some hidden gems up for sale

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Gallery viewer looking at a collection of artwork on the wall
The summer show means ‘a great deal’ to the non-professional artists who submit their best work
(Image credit: David Parry / Royal Academy of Arts)

“I had two goals while pottering among the 1,851 works in the 258th Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition,” said Christopher Howse in The Telegraph. First, to find “a nice little piece to buy”; second, “to identify the most annoying exhibit”. There were, alas, many more contenders for the latter than the former.

The RA’s summer show has been running every year since 1769, making it the world’s oldest open-submission exhibition. Every year, it mixes the work of famous artists with efforts by members of the public; and every piece displayed, this year as always, is for sale.

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