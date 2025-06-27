The Royal Academy's annual Summer Exhibition – a 'fresh, open, bright' collection

This year's selected works carefully showcase the interspersal of art and architecture

A wall of artworks displayed at the Royal Academy
This year's summer 'jamboree' feels 'fresh, open, bright'
The Royal Academy's annual Summer Exhibition "can be an overwhelming experience", said Nancy Durrant in The Times. Now in its 257th year, it is the world's largest open-submission exhibition; efforts sent in by the general public are mixed in with works by world-famous artists. This latest iteration contains no fewer than 1,729 individual pieces – and by rights, it should be a mess. But its co-ordinator, architect and Royal Academician Farshid Moussavi, has initiated an improvement so "vast" that it should become a staple in years to come.

Moussavi has broken with convention and done away with the Summer Exhibition's traditionally "crammed" architecture gallery, scattering offerings from architects around the Academy's rooms and thus integrating them with "the paintings, prints, drawings and sculptures" that make up the rest of this teeming "jamboree". The rethink means that everything has "room to breathe", while Moussavi's "cool architect's eye" means that the whole show "flows easily" and feels "fresh, open, bright".

