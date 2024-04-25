Antony Gormley's Time Horizon – a 'judgmental army' of 100 cast-iron men

Sculptures are 'everymen questioning the privilege of their surroundings' at the Norfolk stately home

Cast-iron figures by Antony Gormley in the exhibit 'Time Horizon' at Houghton Hall, Norfolk
As with his iron men on Crosby beach near Liverpool, Gormley used his own body to mould the life-size sculptures
(Image credit: Pete Huggins)
By Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK
published

Antony Gormley's latest artwork, installed in the grounds of the stately Houghton Hall in Norfolk, is an "almost judgmental" comment on our "ever more divided world".

The London-born sculptor "used his own body to mould the sculptures" of 100 life-size figures "similar to his famous iron men on Crosby beach in Merseyside", said the BBC.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Sculpture The Week Recommends
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK

Adrienne Wyper has been a freelance sub-editor and writer for The Week's website and magazine since 2015. As a travel and lifestyle journalist, she has also written and edited for other titles including BBC Countryfile, British Travel Journal, Coast, Country Living, Country Walking, Good Housekeeping, The Independent, The Lady and Woman’s Own.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸