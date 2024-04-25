Antony Gormley's Time Horizon – a 'judgmental army' of 100 cast-iron men
Sculptures are 'everymen questioning the privilege of their surroundings' at the Norfolk stately home
Antony Gormley's latest artwork, installed in the grounds of the stately Houghton Hall in Norfolk, is an "almost judgmental" comment on our "ever more divided world".
The London-born sculptor "used his own body to mould the sculptures" of 100 life-size figures "similar to his famous iron men on Crosby beach in Merseyside", said the BBC.
Gormley has been "showing different configurations of these cast-iron sculptures" for decades, said The Telegraph. This latest iteration, entitled "Time Horizon", appears in the grounds of Houghton Hall, a "grand Palladian mansion" that was built in the 18th century for Britain's first prime minister, Robert Walpole, and is now the family home of the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
One sculpture is half-buried in its entrance-hall floor. This was "the first work to go in", said The Sunday Times, and is the "baseline from which all the other figures take their position", creating a "single horizontal plane across the landscape and the geological processes that shaped it".
There are "99 others like him, in 23 subtly different poses, scattered across 300 acres of parkland", said The Telegraph. Norfolk may be one of England's flattest counties, but "now suddenly even the tiniest undulations are made apparent".
Each figure weighs 620kg, with an average height of 191cm, said the BBC. Many simply stand on the ground – but "others are buried up to their waist or neck, or are positioned on a plinth".
Gormley's "army of silent men, frozen in time, surveying the manicured landscape of an English Versailles" appears "almost judgmental", said Kirsty Lang in The Sunday Times. "Are they everymen questioning the privilege of their surroundings?" Lang asked the artist. "By implication, yes," he said. "In this ever more divided world, between rich and poor, between the 1 per cent and the rest, where does justice come in?"
"Not since Henry Moore or Barbara Hepworth has a sculptor connected with the British public on such a scale" as Gormley, best known for the "Angel of the North", said Lang.
Gormley has said that his "ambition for this show is that people should roam far and wide". In a statement, the artist said: "'Time Horizon' is not a picture, it is a field and you are in it." He estimates that it "will take the average visitor two to three hours to walk around the entire work".
"Time Horizon" is at Houghton Hall, Norfolk, until 31 October; houghtonhall.com
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Adrienne Wyper has been a freelance sub-editor and writer for The Week's website and magazine since 2015. As a travel and lifestyle journalist, she has also written and edited for other titles including BBC Countryfile, British Travel Journal, Coast, Country Living, Country Walking, Good Housekeeping, The Independent, The Lady and Woman’s Own.
-
'King's horses take free rein through London'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
Is pop music now too reliant on gossip?
Talking Point Taylor Swift's new album has prompted a flurry of speculation over who she is referring to in her songs
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Nuclear near-misses
The Explainer From technical glitches to fateful split-second decisions, the world has come to the brink of nuclear war more times than you might think
By Rebecca Messina, The Week UK Published
-
6 star-spangled presidential libraries to visit
The Week Recommends These institutions provide insight into American leaders
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
5 stellar TV series based on award-winning novels
The Week Recommends Max's 'The Sympathizer' is not the only successful adaptation of prestige fiction
By David Faris Published
-
You Are Here: the new David Nicholls 'past-their-prime' romance
The Week Recommends 'Midlife disenchantment' gives way to romance for two walkers on a cross-country hike
By Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK Published
-
The best dog-friendly hotels around the UK
The Week Recommends Take a break with your four-legged friend in accommodation that offers you both a warm welcome
By Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK Published
-
5 ways to help the environment while on vacation
The Week Recommends An afternoon of planting trees could be the best part of your trip
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Olive oil: alternatives for the 'liquid gold'
The Week Recommends As the price of this store cupboard staple has rocketed, we look at ways to save and other oils to use for cooking
By Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK Published
-
Get into the groove at these delightful record stores
The Week Recommends Each one strikes its own chord
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
6 scenic white-water rafting destinations to get your heart racing
The Week Recommends Have a rip-roaring time on the water
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published