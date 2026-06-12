British Landscapes: a Sense of Place – show finds ‘strangeness in the familiar’

Pallant House exhibition features landscapes by Graham Sutherland, Eric Ravilious and Paul Nash

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Paul Nash’s Wittenham (1935): a particularly British form of modernism
Paul Nash’s Wittenham (1935): a particularly British form of modernism
(Image credit: Pallant House Gallery, Hussey Bequest)

Britain’s landscape has long been “a source of inspiration for artists”, whether the countryside, the coastline or the sprawl of “growing towns and cities”, said Tara Joshi in The Observer. This new exhibition at Pallant House records the various ways in which painters, printmakers and sculptors have captured the “sense and spirit of place” in our surroundings.

Bringing together works by more than 60 artists, it takes in much more than pictures of “pretty rolling hills”, instead encompassing “stories of labour, memory and myth”, and styles from romanticism to surrealism to pure abstraction.

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