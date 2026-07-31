Richard Dadd: Beyond Bedlam – a weird but ‘compelling’ exhibition

Royal Academy show sensitively revisits the work of the troubled artist who spent 42 years in an asylum

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Section from Richard Dadd&#039;s painting, The Fairy Feller’s Master-Stroke, that depicts a nature fairytale scene with muted colors and fairy creatures
Detail from The Fairy Feller’s Master-Stroke (1855-64): ‘masterpiece’
(Image credit: Tate 2023 / Richard Pettibone Estate 2026)

The life of the artist Richard Dadd “makes for quite a story”, said Mark Hudson in The Independent. Dadd (1817-86) was a talented painter who began to display signs of schizophrenia during a tour of the Near East.

Then in 1843, he murdered his father during a “psychotic episode”, believing him to be a devil. He spent the rest of his life incarcerated in Bethlem Hospital (Bedlam) and Broadmoor, where he continued to paint; the bustling fairy scenes he created are some of the “most haunting” images in the history of British art. He was almost forgotten until the 1960s, when his exquisitely precise, visionary works became popular in the hippy era. Dadd has remained a cult figure ever since, but in an era of greater mental health awareness, it feels timely that the Royal Academy (where he trained as a young man) is revisiting his art with unprecedented sensitivity. The first major exhibition devoted to this archetypal “outsider” in more than 50 years, it surveys his entire career and poses the question: how did mental illness affect Dadd’s paintings?

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