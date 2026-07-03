Frida: The Making of an Icon – trailblazing artist leaves you ‘reeling’

The Tate’s record-breaking show lets viewers revel in ‘Fridamania’

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Self-Portrait with Thorn Necklace and Hummingbird (1940)
‘Self-Portrait with Thorn Necklace and Hummingbird’ (1940)
(Image credit: Nickolas Muray Collection of Mexican Art)

It’s an overused term, but Frida Kahlo “has become an icon”, said Laura Freeman in The Times. Her likeness is now inescapable and her story, too, is familiar: born in Mexico City in 1907, she took up painting as a teenager, while recovering from a traffic accident that would lead to her losing a leg below the knee.

She had a short but difficult life, compounded by health problems and her tumultuous marriage to the philandering muralist Diego Rivera. She died in relative obscurity in 1954, aged 47; but her works have since become “objects of mass worship and private devotion”.

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