Venice Biennale 2026: controversy in contemporary art

‘Confrontational’ works drawing attention at this ‘most prestigious’ international exhibition

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&#039;The end of the World&#039; by Chilean artist Alfredo Jaar
Alfredo Jaar’s The End of the World: ‘a temple to callous, extractive greed’
(Image credit: Marco Bertorello / Getty)

“The Venice Biennale is the world’s most prestigious international art exhibition,” said Katrin Bennhold in The New York Times. Every other year, a colossal central show aspires to distil the current state of contemporary art, while the nations of the world stage individual exhibitions in designated pavilions, each competing for the coveted top prize. Elsewhere, a host of satellite exhibitions take over the city’s museums and public spaces.

In 2026, however, the art has been overshadowed by “everything else”. For one thing, the main event’s curator, Cameroon-born Koyo Kouoh, died unexpectedly last May. Then Russia – absent since 2022 – returned to the fold. In response, the biennale jury said it wouldn’t award prizes to countries accused of war crimes – there were protests against Israel too – and resigned in protest.

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