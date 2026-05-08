In Bloom: How Plants Changed our World – a ‘consistently illuminating’ exhibition

The Ashmolean’s show presents a ‘mix of the wonderful, the weird and the downright wacky’ of the plant world

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Annual sunflower, Everard Kick &amp; Daniel Frankcom, from the Florilegium, commissioned by Mary Somerset, Duchess of Beaufort, 1703, bound volume with watercolours.
A sunflower from the Duchess of Beaufort’s Florilegium
(Image credit: The Duke and Duchess of Beaufort, Badminton Estate, Gloucestershire)

Spring is in full swing and the new exhibition at the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford, “In Bloom: How Plants Changed our World”, has been perfectly timed for the season, said Tim Adams in The Observer. It’s “a celebration of the ways that plants have sprouted and unfurled in our artistic and scientific imaginations”.

With a series of artworks and other items sourced largely from the collections of Oxford University – from 17th-century flower paintings to preserved plant specimens to works of contemporary art – it also provides a potted history of this country’s horticulture.

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