Famesick: a ‘funny’ yet ‘heartbreaking’ memoir

Lena Dunham’s latest book cements her status as a ‘generational voice’

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Book cover of Famesick by Lena Dunham
Lena Dunham’s storytelling ‘feels both intimate and universal’
(Image credit: Fourth Estate)

Lena Dunham “crashed into public consciousness” in 2012 when the first season of her comedy-drama “Girls” – often described as the millennial “Sex and the City” – aired on HBO/Sky Atlantic, said Sarah Ditum in The Times. The show “made her very, very famous” – the kind of fame which involved her face appearing on “building-sized billboards” – and “that in turn made her very, very hated”.

Dunham was attacked for many things – for embodying white privilege, for having the wrong body shape – and that “barracking” profoundly damaged her mental and physical health.

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