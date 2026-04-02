Kids, Wait Till You Hear This! – Liza Minnelli’s ‘enthralling’ memoir

The actor charts her highs and lows in ‘heartrending’ and hilarious book

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Book cover of Kids, Wait Till You Hear This by Liza Minnelli
Minnelli is a ‘funny and generous’ narrator
(Image credit: Hodder & Stoughton)

“The 20th century was not short of famous people who led ludicrously unsustainable lives,” said Hadley Freeman in The Sunday Times. But there can’t be many “more ludicrous or unsustainable” lives than that of Liza Minnelli. The 80-year-old singer and actor, best known for playing the bowler hat-wearing Sally Bowles in “Cabaret”, received lessons in “how to be famous” from her mother, Judy Garland, who died from an overdose aged 47.

“Just as the MGM studio system robbed Mama of her childhood, she robbed me of mine,” she writes: her early life was spent negotiating Garland’s “mood swings and addictions”; she inherited a lifelong addiction to alcohol and drugs, and a tendency to fall for unsuitable men.

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