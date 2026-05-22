Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3: the ‘fastest marathon racer possible’

Designed to help runners break records, these shoes are at ‘the cutting edge of trainer technology’

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Sawe&#039;s autographed Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 shoes
Sawe's autographed Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3 shoes
(Image credit: Richard Baker / Getty)

Billed as “humanity’s fastest shoe”, Adidas’s Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3s represent “the cutting edge of trainer technology”, said The Guardian. “Lighter and bouncier” than any other “super shoe” on the market, they are designed to help runners “chase records”, and the shoes, which weigh under 100g – less than a bar of soap – did exactly that at the London Marathon last month.

Sabastian Sawe was wearing them when he became the first person to run a sub-two-hour marathon, and Tigst Assefa wore them as she beat the women-only record.

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