Friction maxxing: Making tasks harder on purpose could be good for you

These days, technology has made everything exponentially easier. From ordering groceries to using AI to write for us, the digital world has become a facilitator but also a crutch. Though a breezy effortlessness around tasks might be appealing in the short term, the lack of friction can be detrimental in the long run. A new trend, called friction maxxing, presents a way to reintroduce discordance into our lives.

‘Building up tolerance for inconvenience’

Tech companies are succeeding in “making us think of life itself as inconvenient” and an endeavor we should be “continuously escaping” from into “digital padded rooms of predictive algorithms and single-tap commands,” sociologist ​​Kathryn Jezer-Morton said at The Cut . The businesses have invested “as much money as possible in friction-elimination tools that effectively dehumanize users.”

It is a method that is “especially evil” because our “love of escaping is one of humanity’s most poetically problematic tendencies, and now it’s being used against us,” said Jezer-Morton. The solution is a process she calls “friction maxxing,” which is not “simply a matter of reducing your screen time.” Rather, it requires “building up tolerance for inconvenience” and then “reaching toward enjoyment.”

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Beginning a friction-maxxing journey could be as simple as turning off location sharing and allowing your children to be more independent. It could also mean not using ChatGPT for researching what you could find in a book or by asking friends for advice. Or you could invite people over to hang out in person rather than texting or FaceTiming them. Each of these acts may seem insignificant, but an “orientation toward friction is really the only defense we have against the life-annihilating suction of technologies of escape,” said Jezer-Morton.

Friction maxxing could “play a valuable role in reorienting yourself away from tech dependency” and back toward “embracing the effort that makes people feel genuinely alive and fulfilled,” Mashable said. No one needs to optimize their life in “pursuit of a proverbial gold star.”

The effect of frictionless living

Despite how easy technology advancements have made simple tasks, “living a frictionless life may not be the best for your cognitive function over time,” said The Washington Post . It is basically “having a personal trainer lift the weights for you,” neuroscientist Lila Landowski said to the Post.

Over time, frictionless living could be detrimental because brain functions like learning, memory and focused attention are “use it or lose it,” brain health researcher Marc Milstein, the author of “The Age-Proof Brain,” said to the Post. You need to practice these skills to maintain them. If you’re not regularly challenging your brain, those skills can erode, he said.

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The benefit of friction maxxing is more about its ability to help create a more meaningful life than simply boosting cognitive abilities, Emily Falk, a professor and author of “What We Value,” said to the Post. If you value building social skills, for example, the ease of writing an email with AI may not align with your values and may make life feel less meaningful. When we “make choices that seem immediately rewarding but don’t take a step back to ask if those choices are compatible with big-picture goals and values, we can get in trouble.”

Many of our decisions about convenience are driven by “short-term emotions,” said Forbes . It feels good to order delivery “because you remove the worry of your kids messing up the ingredients you need to cook.” It feels good to scroll “because you know getting into a challenging book will feel lousy (at least initially).” On the other hand, if you can “learn to grapple with these pesky emotions head-on, the long-term benefits are big.”

Our comfort with friction is “under attack,” and we “bear the responsibility of keeping friction intact as part of our families’ lives” and to “notice the ways that it’s being sanded away for profit,” Jezer-Morton said. Perhaps this is an opportunity to “think more clearly than we ever have about what is interesting and essential about being human.” Maybe we have “never had a chance to see our own humanity so clearly,” but now, with “tech innovation bearing down on us so hard, we can’t take it for granted anymore.”