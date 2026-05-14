Of the many new products announced by Dyson last year, the PencilVac Fluffycones is the “most innovative”, said Ideal Home. Dubbed the “world’s slimmest vacuum”, it is ultra-light (1.8kg) and “compact”, and “very sleek” – thanks to a 38mm stick handle that houses the dust canister and Dyson’s fastest vacuum motor. It’s simple to use, with a swivelling floorhead that is “extremely manoeuvrable”. Its 55 air watts of suction is far less than most cordless models, but is more than enough for hard floors. And there’s the catch: the PencilVac is designed for hard floors only, so you’ll need another vacuum for carpets.

It might seem like “an unnecessary luxury”, but if you have hard floors, “you’ll actually enjoy using” this “flexible and friendly little cleaner”, said The Guardian. It comes with a free-standing charging dock which acts as a stand, and holds the combi-crevice tool. There are green lights, front and back, which really work to illuminate dust. The “odd name” is fairly self-explanatory: the whole device is squeezed into a 940mm-long pole and the fluffycones in the floorhead rotate in opposite directions to sweep dirt into the path of the central suction wand.

The collection bin is “a really clever piece of engineering”, said T3. The 0.8-litre dust compartment looks “tiny”, but it uses suction to compact dust at the top, which also stops blockages. The “syringe-style emptying system” reduces mess by pushing debris deep into your bin. Battery life is fairly short (up to 30 mins in Eco mode), but you can always fork out for a spare. The PencilVac is “really powerful”, it’s just a shame it can’t be used on carpets, or as a handheld (you can’t shorten the wand). But if you’ve got hard floors, it is “a fantastic option”.

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