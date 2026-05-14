Dyson PencilVac Fluffycones: a luxury vacuum ‘you’ll actually enjoy using’

One of the ‘most innovative’ Dyson products of the last year, it is a ‘fantastic option’ for hard floors

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Dyson PencilVac Fluffycones
Dubbed the ‘world’s slimmest vacuum’, the model is ultra-light (1.8kg), ‘compact’, and ‘very sleek’
(Image credit: Dyson)

Of the many new products announced by Dyson last year, the PencilVac Fluffycones is the “most innovative”, said Ideal Home. Dubbed the “world’s slimmest vacuum”, it is ultra-light (1.8kg) and “compact”, and “very sleek” – thanks to a 38mm stick handle that houses the dust canister and Dyson’s fastest vacuum motor. It’s simple to use, with a swivelling floorhead that is “extremely manoeuvrable”. Its 55 air watts of suction is far less than most cordless models, but is more than enough for hard floors. And there’s the catch: the PencilVac is designed for hard floors only, so you’ll need another vacuum for carpets.

It might seem like “an unnecessary luxury”, but if you have hard floors, “you’ll actually enjoy using” this “flexible and friendly little cleaner”, said The Guardian. It comes with a free-standing charging dock which acts as a stand, and holds the combi-crevice tool. There are green lights, front and back, which really work to illuminate dust. The “odd name” is fairly self-explanatory: the whole device is squeezed into a 940mm-long pole and the fluffycones in the floorhead rotate in opposite directions to sweep dirt into the path of the central suction wand.

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