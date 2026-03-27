Apple MacBook Neo: ‘an absolutely bargainous no-brainer’

With the launch of its much-anticipated Macbook Neo, Apple has rewritten “the budget laptop playbook”, said PC Mag. Priced at just £600, the 13-inch Neo squeezes many of the MacBook Air’s best features into a device that is far more affordable.

The laptop comes in a single configuration – 8GB of unified memory (RAM) – but there are two storage options: 256GB or 512GB, the latter of which costs an extra £100, and also comes with Touch ID. You can go for traditional silver, or opt for one of three “quirky” colours: indigo, blush and citrus (also known as dark blue, pink and a “sort of lime yellow-green”).

The Neo has a “stunning design”, said Stuff, with the same aluminium finish and weight (1.23kg) as the Air. It has two USB-C ports, and its trackpad is mechanical rather than haptic, meaning it produces not the simulation of a click, but an actual click. Still, it’s a shame there’s no Touch ID on the basic model, and the “meagre” 8GB of RAM might be tricky if you want to run lots of complex apps. Still, what’s on offer here is “an absolutely bargainous no-brainer” that should particularly suit the target audience of small-business owners and students (who benefit from £100 off).

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This “sensational” machine is the first Mac laptop to be powered by an iPhone processor, said The Independent, but it’s still “fast and effective” for everyday use, with “exceptional build quality”. The new manufacturing process uses 50% less aluminium, 90% of which is recycled. Battery life, at 16 hours, is “easily good enough”, and the display “looks great”. It is “a dream to use”; add in the price tag and “it becomes irresistible”.