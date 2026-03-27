Apple MacBook Neo: ‘an absolutely bargainous no-brainer’

‘Sensational’ budget laptop has ‘exceptional build quality’

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Four Apple MacBook Neos in different colours
MacBook Neo comes in four colours: silver, blush, citrus and indigo
(Image credit: Apple)

With the launch of its much-anticipated Macbook Neo, Apple has rewritten “the budget laptop playbook”, said PC Mag. Priced at just £600, the 13-inch Neo squeezes many of the MacBook Air’s best features into a device that is far more affordable.

The laptop comes in a single configuration – 8GB of unified memory (RAM) – but there are two storage options: 256GB or 512GB, the latter of which costs an extra £100, and also comes with Touch ID. You can go for traditional silver, or opt for one of three “quirky” colours: indigo, blush and citrus (also known as dark blue, pink and a “sort of lime yellow-green”).

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