Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the cancer of Ukrainian corruption

‘Inseparable’ link between the PM and his former chief of staff, Andriy Yermak could prove disastrous for Ukrainian leader

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Ukraine&#039;s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
(Image credit: Ozan Kose / AFP via Getty Images)

Not long ago he was regarded as virtually Ukraine’s co-president, said Jamie Dettmer on Politico. Now, less than six months after being forced to resign as President Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak finds himself in custody.

He was arrested last Thursday on suspicion of helping to launder $10.5 million (£7.7 million) via the construction of four luxury homes near Kyiv, some of the funds reportedly being part of the proceeds of a $100 million (£77 million) kickback scheme on contracts signed at Energoatom, the state’s atomic energy agency.

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