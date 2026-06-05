Bill Pulte: Trump enforcer turned spy chief

President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) has no known national security experience. But the selected person, Bill Pulte, does have a history of going after Trump’s rivals. It is a combination that is raising alarms in Congress.

The 38-year-old Pulte is an “unusual selection” to be the interim intelligence chief following Tulsi Gabbard’s resignation, said The Hill . Before leading the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) under Trump, he owned a construction company and private equity firm, and he has “no high-level national security experience.” Pulte at FHFA “proved his loyalty to the president by combing through the mortgages of Trump’s enemies,” said Talking Points Memo . Pulte’s inquiries led to federal mortgage-fraud cases against New York Attorney General Letitia James and Fed Governor Lisa Cook. Pulte has “deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America,” Trump said, per The Hill. But the president’s GOP allies are concerned. “We don’t need a weaponized DNI,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said to reporters, per Axios .

‘Vocal attack dog’

“Everybody hates Bill Pulte,” said The New Republic . That may not be entirely correct — Trump is clearly a fan — but Pulte has a knack for inspiring bipartisan revulsion even within Trump’s own cabinet. At a 2025 event involving White House officials, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Pulte he “was going to kick his ass,” according to Bessent’s testimony in a Senate hearing this week, per CBS News .

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Pulte’s willingness to scrap with Trump’s enemies both online and through official channels has earned him a reputation as a “vocal attack dog,” said The Washington Times . But his dearth of national security credentials may be a challenge. The law that created DNI says the director “shall have extensive national security experience.” The office was created after 9/11 to ensure the coordination of the nation’s various intelligence agencies. Pulte’s history of fractiousness may not make him a “promising person” to get “top officials to work together,” David A. Graham said at The Atlantic .

‘Senate GOP rebellion’

Trump’s announcement prompted pushback from Democrats. Pulte’s willingness to investigate the president’s enemies demonstrates he “can’t be entrusted to protect our national security,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, per Roll Call .

The pick has also prompted a “Senate GOP rebellion,” said Axios. Pushback is coming from Thune, along with Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas). Pulte, named the interim intelligence director, might not have the support to get Senate confirmation for the long term.

Senate Democrats may tank efforts to “renew a powerful surveillance program” over the Pulte pick, said The Guardian . Reapproval of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act was already facing obstacles but has an even more difficult path forward, said Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) to NPR , as long as “someone with no intelligence background” and a “record of misusing private information” is in the running to lead DNI.