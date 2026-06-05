Bill Pulte: Trump enforcer turned spy chief

Both Democrats and Republicans oppose Trump’s pick

Joel Mathis, The Week US's avatar
By
published

William Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), speaks to members of the media outside the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026
Bill Pulte may not be a ‘promising person’ to get intelligence agencies ‘to work together’
(Image credit: Bonnie Cash / UPI / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) has no known national security experience. But the selected person, Bill Pulte, does have a history of going after Trump’s rivals. It is a combination that is raising alarms in Congress.

The 38-year-old Pulte is an “unusual selection” to be the interim intelligence chief following Tulsi Gabbard’s resignation, said The Hill. Before leading the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) under Trump, he owned a construction company and private equity firm, and he has “no high-level national security experience.” Pulte at FHFA “proved his loyalty to the president by combing through the mortgages of Trump’s enemies,” said Talking Points Memo. Pulte’s inquiries led to federal mortgage-fraud cases against New York Attorney General Letitia James and Fed Governor Lisa Cook. Pulte has “deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America,” Trump said, per The Hill. But the president’s GOP allies are concerned. “We don’t need a weaponized DNI,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said to reporters, per Axios.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos From
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 