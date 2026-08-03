Customers are embracing ‘friendly fraud’ to get free things

Fake credit card disputes have become more common

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
By
Published
Credit card with robber running with money
Friendly fraud or charge-back fraud has increased with the growth of e-commerce
(Image credit: Nuthawut Somsuk / Getty Images)

Disputing credit card charges may be the new way to stick it to corporations. More consumers are engaging in friendly fraud, disputing real charges or purchases in order to get their money back. The trend reflects a distrust in corporations as well as overall economic instability.

‘Expensive, onerous process’

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