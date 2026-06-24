4 credit card myths not to buy

Debunking some popular credit score tips

Becca Stanek, The Week US's avatar
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Nearly 6 in 10 cardholders mistakenly believe that carrying a small balance on their cards will boost their score
(Image credit: masterSergeant / Getty Images)

Credit is a decisive factor in your financial life. The three-digit number influences everything, from whether you are approved for a loan to whether you can rent an apartment or even get hired for some jobs.

With the stakes that high, it’s important to be clear-eyed about what does and does not influence your credit score. The problem: There are a number of credit-related myths floating around that commonly trip people up. Here are some big ones to watch out for.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 