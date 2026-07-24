The new IRA Saver's Match: what it is and who can claim it

The Treasury Department will direct deposit matching contributions into the retirement accounts of eligible account owners

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Senior woman using laptop and paying bills at home
The Saver’s Match will give some IRA owners a chance to claim a matching contribution
(Image credit: MoMo Productions / Getty Images)

If you are saving for retirement with a 401(k) plan, there is a good chance you enjoy matching contributions from your employer. Those using an IRA do not have that same opportunity, however, as the retirement saving option is opened independently outside of an employer. The Saver’s Match, set to roll out in 2027, will finally give some IRA owners (and workplace savers) a chance to claim a matching contribution.

Created under the Secure 2.0 Act of 22, the Saver’s Match program will “provide income-eligible retirement savers with a matching annual contribution worth up to $1,000 for single tax filers and $2,000 for joint filers,” said CNBC. The Treasury Department will deposit these contributions directly into retirement accounts.

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