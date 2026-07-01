What to know about the new Fostering the Future Accounts for kids in foster care

The initiative allows child welfare agencies to open savings accounts as stand-in guardians

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
By
Published
Woman buttoning the shirt of a young girl
The program will give foster kids a chance at ‘asset ownership and long-term wealth’
(Image credit: Estersinhache fotografia / Getty Images)

The reach of Trump Accounts is growing under a new initiative known as Fostering the Future Accounts. An offshoot of the youth savings and investment accounts that the president introduced as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) Act, these accounts are specifically targeted for children in foster care.

Under the program, announced in June, states will be able to open Trump Accounts on behalf of foster youth in the U.S. The hope is that this opportunity “gives foster children the same chance at asset ownership and long-term wealth as every other child,” said First Lady Melania Trump, per The Hill.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos From
Explore More
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 