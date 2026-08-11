Daniel Kinahan: the alleged crime boss behind bars in Ireland

Kinahan is said to have fled to Spain and then Dubai after an attempt on his life at the Regency Hotel in Dublin ten years ago

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Photo collage illustration of Daniel Kinahan and military police outside Casement Aerodrome in Ireland, the site of Kinahan&#039;s extradition
Daniel Kinahan is being held at the high-security Portlaoise Prison
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Shutterstock / US Department of State)

Alleged drug kingpin Daniel Kinahan is back on home soil in Ireland after being extradited from Dubai, marking “the end of a global game of cat and mouse with European, US and Gulf authorities”, said The Guardian.

Ten years after “escaping assassination and fleeing into exile”, the alleged head of Ireland’s biggest organised crime syndicate landed in Dublin on Sunday. “But it is not the homecoming he wanted.”

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