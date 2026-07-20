US arrests Tate brothers on UK rape charges

What happened

U.S. Marshals arrested controversial “manosphere” influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate in Florida on Saturday after British prosecutors said they had filed 38 new criminal charges against the brothers. Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service said the Tates, who are dual U.S.-British citizens, now face a total of 59 charges, including rape, assault, sex trafficking and offenses relating to “indecent images of a child.” They were arrested “pursuant to extradition proceedings,” a U.S. Marshals Service spokesperson told NPR.

Who said what

The arrest of the Tate brothers, whose “social media empire” promotes “wealth, male dominance and misogyny,” puts the U.S. “at the center of an international legal saga,” The Associated Press said. In 2024, British police “secured European arrest warrants for the pair to have them returned from Romania, where they are based and are under criminal investigation,” the BBC said. But after what Romania said was intervention from the Trump administration, the Tates were allowed to fly to Florida last year.

What next?

The brothers are expected to appear before a magistrate judge in Miami on Monday. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will make the “ultimate decision” about whether to order their extradition, the AP said, but the State Department has “granted nearly every British request since ratifying a strengthened extradition treaty in 2007.”

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