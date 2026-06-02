Why have Hasan Piker and Cenk Uygur been banned from entering the UK?

Visa refusals for US left-wing commentators exposes tensions between ‘protecting open argument and importing those whose public role is to turn conspiracy into cash’

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Hasan Piker at an election night event for Zohran Mamdani
Piker has defined himself as anti-Israel but not antisemitic
(Image credit: Adam Gray / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Two controversial US political commentators accused of spreading anti-Israeli rhetoric have been barred from entering the UK.

Cenk Uygur and Hasan Piker had been due to appear at the SXSW London culture and tech festival this week, but had their visas revoked by the Home Office on the grounds that their presence “may not be conducive to the public good”.

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