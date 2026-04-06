Pepsi quits London festival amid Ye criticism

What happened

Pepsi on Sunday withdrew its sponsorship of a London music festival after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said it was “deeply concerning” that the headliner was Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, given his history of antisemitic and pro-Nazi comments. Pepsi, listed as the lead sponsor of July’s Wireless Festival, did not give a reason for its withdrawal.

Who said what

“Antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted firmly wherever it appears,” Starmer told British newspaper The Sun in an article published on Sunday. “Everyone has a responsibility to ensure Britain is a place where Jewish people feel safe.” Ye “has been seeking to return to public view in ways that do not create controversy” since apologizing for his antisemitic statements in a full-page Wall Street Journal ad in January, The New York Times said. Starmer’s comments “suggested that the prime minister did not believe Ye’s latest apology was sincere.”

Ye was also blocked from entering Australia last year “after releasing a song titled ‘Heil Hitler,’ glorifying the Nazi leader,” and he has not yet applied to enter the U.K., the BBC said. Leaders from across Britain’s political spectrum joined Starmer in distancing themselves from the rapper, but “three songs from his latest album” are “in the U.K.’s top 100 singles chart.”

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What next?

It is “not clear what Pepsi’s decision will mean for the festival,” which still lists other major sponsors, the Times said. But “pressure was mounting” for Ye to be “pulled from his headline role,” The Associated Press said.

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