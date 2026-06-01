Nvidia’s superchip and a new PC era

RTX Spark could be first step towards AI supercomputers becoming a common home appliance in the future, CEO tells Taiwan technology show

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Nvidia
Nvidia’s chief executive Jensen Huang said he “could totally imagine” having an “AI supercomputer in your house” in the future
(Image credit:  I-Hwa Cheng / AFP / Getty Images)

Nvidia has unveiled a new superchip for personal computers, marking its first entry into the lucrative consumer market.

“This reinvention of the computer is as big a deal as the reinvention of the phone into what we now know as the smartphone,” Nvidia’s chief executive Jensen Huang said, as he unveiled the RTX Spark chip at the Computex technology show in Taiwan on Monday.

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