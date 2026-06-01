DHS wants to block airlines from sanctuary cities. Experts say it would be chaos.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has a plan to punish cities that don’t enforce federal immigration policies

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
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U.S. Customs and Border Protection CBP sign, inscription and symbol in yellow background in Newark Liberty International Airport EWR serving the New York Metropolitan area with arriving passenger walking in the terminal towards the immigration passport control. United States Customs and Border Protection is the largest federal law enforcement agency of the United States Department of Homeland Security with agents and officers, it&#039;s the primary border control organization. Newark, United States of America on November 2024 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Impeding international travel could have trickle-down effects that would be felt beyond the airline industry
(Image credit: Nicolas Economou / NurPhoto / Getty Image)

When Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin first suggested blocking some international flights from cities that didn’t cooperate with federal immigration enforcement during an April Fox News appearance, it “seemed more like a wild swing than a real plan,” said The Atlantic. Now, Mullin’s seemingly far-fetched pitch to remove immigration agents from certain airports and reroute flights to Republican-led cities feels increasingly plausible. If the plan is enacted, airline experts and officials warn the impact could be catastrophic across multiple vectors.

‘Devastating effect’

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  