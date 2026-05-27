Byron Allen: the billionaire mogul replacing Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ on CBS

He owns a massive media group and is a former comic

Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
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Byron Allen at the launch party for his CBS show “Comics Unleashed.”
Byron Allen is ‘not trying to replace Colbert’
(Image credit: Greg Doherty / Getty Images / Allen Media Group)

CBS needed a replacement after controversially canceling “The Late Show” hosted by Stephen Colbert and found a longstanding media name to fill the gap: Byron Allen, a billionaire industry mainstay whose “Comics Unleashed” panel comedy show ran in syndication from 2006 to 2016 and is now running in place of “The Late Show.” But unlike Colbert, Allen, who began his career in standup, has vowed to shy away from political humor.

Comedy roots

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.