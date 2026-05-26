How Target used style and value to start growing again

Can the turnaround last?

Joel Mathis, The Week US's avatar
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A Target store ahead of Black Friday in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025.
Target sales are growing again, but surging gasoline prices could undermine consumer spending
(Image credit: Michael Nagle / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Target is back on target. The big-box retailer known for affordable style has returned to its roots, sparking a turnaround after a multiyear slump.

The company’s first quarter sales were its “best results in four years,” said CNN. That’s the product of CEO Michael Fiddelke’s move to “win back shoppers with new, buzzy brands” such as Pokémon and Parke. Fiddelke took over earlier this year after a “series of strategy mistakes,” including cutting DEI programs and Pride displays, which sparked boycotts by the company’s largely liberal customer base. But now, Target’s “comeback strategy is working.”

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 