Chuckle your way through spring with these comedians

Not a fan of concerts? That’s okay, as you can get a concert of laughs with some comedians hitting the tour circuit this spring. The season’s comedy shows star some of the biggest names in the laugh industry.

Maria Bamford

Maria Bamford has been a mainstay in the comedy world for years, and now she is back on the road with a stand-up tour taking her across the United States. Her latest comes on the heels of her new documentary, “Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story,” in which the comedian depicts her battle with mental illness in a way that “remains refreshing and fully involving,” said The Hollywood Reporter. For those who want to get newly acquainted with Bamford’s comedy, the documentary is a “good opportunity to fall in love.” (through November)

Margaret Cho

Margaret Cho speaks her mind like few others, particularly when it comes to social and political issues. Anyone who wants a glimpse of her quick-witted commentary should visit the legend on her “Choligarchy” tour. The comedian has helped open doors for many in the Asian American community, and her “greatest achievement is to have inspired so many wonderful people to take the stage,” Cho said to ABC6-TV Philadelphia. Her current stand-up show is “all about finding laughter to address real-life issues.” (through May)

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Nikki Glaser

While many people know Nikki Glaser for her laugh-inducing Comedy Central roasts, she is also a gifted stand-up embarking on a wide-ranging tour. Glaser, who is coming off two straight years hosting the Golden Globe Awards, made a name for herself with a classic blend of raunchy and self-deprecating jokes. She “feels like someone who’s on the audience’s side and knows that she can’t betray that trust if she wants the dark jokes to go over okay,” said Vulture in its review of her “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig. But she also “seems genuinely nice.” (through December)

Gabriel Iglesias

Better known by his moniker Fluffy, Gabriel Iglesias has taken a routine based on clean, family-friendly comedy and turned it into one of the most successful stand-up careers ever. Now the master of sound effects is traversing America on his “1976” tour, allowing fans to catch his unique blend of laughs. The show is meant to highlight Iglesias’ 50th birthday this July but is also providing a “new chapter of the California native’s epic and decorated career, with a brand-new hour that follows up his most recent special,” said Vanyaland magazine. (through September)

Tracy Morgan

From “Saturday Night Live” to “30 Rock” and a bevy of other projects, Tracy Morgan has established himself as one of the most formidable comedians in recent memory. Morgan’s ongoing U.S. performances will surely have audiences laughing at his unique brand of off-color humor. They come as his latest TV outing, the sitcom “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins,” garners rave reviews. The show is Morgan’s “best star vehicle since ‘30 Rock,’” said Variety, as it has a “cast with chemistry in spades and a proudly goofy, punchline-a-minute pace,” much like Morgan himself. (through May)

Jerry Seinfeld

What's the deal with Jerry Seinfeld? Well, he’s back on the road. The creator of the eponymous sitcom is crisscrossing the U.S. providing laughs on his current tour. Tickets may not be easy to snag, as Seinfeld remains “one of the defining voices of observational comedy, known for building sets around the small annoyances and rituals of everyday life,” said Business Insider. While he has branched out into other television and film projects (including his never-to-be-replicated “Bee Movie”), Seinfeld clearly hasn’t forgotten his roots. (through July)

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Dulcé Sloan

Most people probably recognize Dulcé Sloan from her seven-year stint as a correspondent on “The Daily Show.” But the comedian does so much more. Current example: Sloan is zigzagging the U.S. on a stand-up tour that has included a prior slew of shows in Hollywood. Sloan’s comedy has received accolades, as her resume “spans acting and improvising, too, and that shines through as she masterfully shapes the energy in the room,” said The Guardian of a 2025 performance. With these shows, she “avoids ‘The Daily Show’s topical comedy, instead sharing vignettes from her life.” (through August)

Chris Tucker

Chris Tucker, ever since his debut in the 1990s on the HBO series “Def Comedy Jam,” has been endearing himself to audiences around the world. Now the “Rush Hour” star returns to the stand-up stage in a big way with his ongoing “The Legend 2025-2026” shows. The U.S. and Canadian stops mark a continued resurrection for the comedian, who in 2023 embarked on his first stand-up circuit in more than a decade. With reports that “Rush Hour 4” is also in development, fans may soon get another chance to see Tucker on the big screen. (through May)