Golden Globes affirm ‘One Battle,’ boost ‘Hamnet’

What happened

“One Battle After Another” and “Hamnet” took best picture honors at the 83rd Golden Globes on Sunday night. Timothée Chalamet (“Marty Supreme”) and Rose Byrne (“If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”) won the best comedy actor awards, and Jessie Buckley (“Hamnet”) and Brazil’s Wagner Moura (in best foreign film winner “The Secret Agent”) were awarded Golden Globes for best actors in a drama. Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the ceremony.

Who said what

With “One Battle After Another,” Paul Thomas Anderson became “just the second filmmaker to sweep director, screenplay and film at the Globes,” after Oliver Stone for “Born on the Fourth of July” in 1990, The Associated Press said. The Golden Globes “went almost entirely as expected,” but “‘Hamnet’ pulled off an upset over ‘Sinners’” for best drama. While “Sinners” was “the favorite to win,” said The New York Times, “Globes voters are heavily international” and its “profoundly American story” did not sell “as well overseas as it did domestically.”

“One Battle After Another,” “Sinners,” best TV drama “The Pitt” and “quite a few” of this year’s other winners “shared a common thread,” the Times said: “All are part of Warner Bros. Discovery,” the “venerated film and television studio” at the center of a bidding war between Netflix and Paramount. “So let’s get down to business, shall we?” Glaser joked at Sunday’s ceremony. “We’ll start the bidding for Warner Bros at $5, do I hear $5?” She also poked fun at Paramount’s newly acquired CBS, which was broadcasting the awards. “The award for most editing goes to CBS News,” she quipped. “Yes, CBS News: America’s newest place to see BS news.”

What next?

The Actor Awards (formerly the SAG Awards) are March 1, the Writers Guild Awards will be held a week later and the Oscars are March 15.