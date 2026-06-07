An epic train journey into the Namib Desert

Relive the ‘glory days’ of luxury rail travel on this incredible adventure

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Rovos Rail
Rovos Rail: a return to southern Africa’s old-fashioned sleeper trains
(Image credit: Jos Beltman)

I remember southern Africa’s old-fashioned sleeper trains, with their wooden carriages and “grand” dining cars, from my childhood in what was then Rhodesia in the 1950s and 1960s, said Matthew Parris in The Times.

They fell out of use long ago, and few of the region’s railways now carry passengers at all. You can, however, relive their glory days – with added luxury – thanks to Rovos Rail.

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