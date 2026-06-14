Cruising eastern India’s mangroves

Plus an exciting French railway and a magical trip to the Scilly Isles

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Pond illuminated by the morning Sun in Bhitarkanika Mangrove Forest, Odisha, India
Bhitarkanika National Park is home to the country’s second-largest mangrove forest
(Image credit: Mayur Kakade / Getty Images)

A “sprawling” estuarine reserve in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, the Bhitarkanika National Park is home to the country’s second-largest mangrove forest and no fewer than 1,825 saltwater crocodiles (the world’s largest reptile).

I explored it on one of the four luxury catamarans – each with just two “teak-floored” guest suites – that were introduced here last year by Delhi-based Antara Cruises, said Sneha Thomas in DestinAsian. The meals served on board were good (including some terrific local dishes).

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