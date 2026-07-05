High style on the roof of the world

Plus a food-focused cycling trip in Italy, and lovely Penzance with fresh polish

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The Annapurna region is in western Nepal where some of the most popular treks (Annapurna Sanctuary Trek, Annapurna Circuit) are located
The Annapurna range and the upper Manang Valley are ‘extraordinary’
(Image credit: Bartosz Hadyniak / Getty Images)

Set in the ice-capped peaks of the Annapurna range, the upper Manang Valley is one of Nepal’s most “extraordinary” places – and last year it acquired its first-ever “upscale” hotel, said Christopher P. Hill in DestinAsian. Perched on a lonely, “gravelly bluff”, Mountain Lodges of Nepal’s new property is a “thrilling” sight – stone built, as “stout as a medieval stronghold” – and it commands “postcard- shaming” views, too. The 14 rooms are comfortable, with wooden floors and full-height windows; the food is “unfussy yet satisfying”; and guests can choose from “numerous” guided excursions. Among these is a “demanding” climb to the remote glacial lake of Kicho Tal, and a visit to the 15th-century Sangag Samling Monastery, a rich repository of thangka paintings and sacred texts, set into a cliff high above the ancient farming terraces of Bhraka village.

Double rooms cost from £150 b&b (mountainlodgesofnepal.com).

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