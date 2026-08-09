Summer on the Slovene Riviera

A southwards-pointing peninsula in the northern Adriatic, Istria lies mostly in Croatia today, but Slovenia also has a small chunk of it – which provides the entirety of that country’s 29-mile coastline. It is a lovely area, said Laura Coffey in The Guardian, with green hills, pretty villages and “colourful” seaside towns.

The largest and most “beautiful” of these, 25 miles south of the Italian city of Trieste, is Piran, known for its medieval Venetian architecture. Nearby lies the Strunjan Landscape Park, with a gorgeous beach, Moon Bay, and Izola, another “vibrant” historic harbour town. I can recommend the DeGrassi hotel there (“supremely comfortable”), as well as Kmetija Medljan, a simple farm stay in the hills. And I enjoyed visiting some artisanal wineries and food producers, including Korenika & Moškon, where the belica olive oil has a “powerful kick”.

Hiking the ‘Great Wall’ of Seoul

Hiking is South Korea’s most popular sporting activity – and thanks to the forested hills that reach far into the city, you can even do it in Seoul, said Oliver Berry in National Geographic Traveller.

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Trails rise to 836 metres in the Bukhansan National Park, a little way out of town, but there are smaller peaks next to Seoul’s historic centre, traversed by the city’s medieval battlements (“Seoul’s answer to China’s Great Wall”). I walked along the wall’s northern section, passing three of the original city gates and climbing the “dome-shaped” summit of Inwangsan, which is only 338 metres high, but “punishingly steep”. The path was fragrant with juniper and mountain pine, and shaded here and there by cherry and maple trees – and there were “sweeping” views across downtown Seoul.

Doing Route 66 by train

It’s 100 years since the opening of Route 66, the “legendary” highway between Chicago and LA. Plenty of people are celebrating the centenary by driving it, but I made the 2,000-mile journey west by train instead, said Adrian Bridge in The Telegraph – which allowed for “leisurely contemplation” of America’s “stunning” landscapes, as well as plenty of “convivial” dining-car conversation.

A sleeper train, the Southwest Chief, does the route in 45 hours – or you can break up the journey, as I did. Among the highlights were St Louis (“the city of Miles Davis and the Blues”), Kansas City (where the Beaux Arts railway station is “an absolute gem”), and Flagstaff, Arizona (a “key” Route 66 staging post, full of “1950s-style diners”). But nothing could beat sunset at the Grand Canyon.