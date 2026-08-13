The UK’s quirkiest museums

Explore the country’s history through some of its most unconventional exhibit collections

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Young girl interacting with a museum exhibit
From the Crab Museum in Margate to the British Lawnmower Museum in Southport, the UK has many unique places to discover curiosities
(Image credit: Images By Tang Ming Tung / Getty Images)

The British Museum and the Natural History Museum tend to steal the headlines when it comes to an educational day out. But the UK is also home to many more eclectic offerings. Here are some of our favourite museum oddities across the country.

The Crab Museum, Kent

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.