The best family days out for the summer holidays

From up-close encounters with animals to immersive literary experiences, here are some brilliant ways to keep the kids entertained

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Family sitting on wooden planks concentrating on a crab line
Crabbing at the seaside is a ‘quintessentially British day out’
(Image credit: Christopher Hope-Fitch / Getty)

Get the kids out of the house and keep them entertained this summer with these fun, memorable activities around the UK.

Bat punting, Cambridge

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