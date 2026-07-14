Keep cool — and be cool — at these one-of-a-kind indoor immersive experiences

Nothing feels better on a blazing hot day than a cold blast of A/C, especially when it isn’t you paying the bill. Instead of going to the usual air-conditioned spots like the mall or movie theater, go for an immersive adventure. At these six spots, you can cool off while exploring a new artsy world, learning about the galaxy or sinking a hole-in-one.

Dorrance Dome, Phoenix

See multiple shows in one day at Dorrance Dome (Image credit: Arizona Science Center)

Explore our galaxy and beyond without having to leave your seat. The Arizona Science Center’s new Dorrance Dome gives visitors a “360-degree immersive experience,” said the Phoenix New Times. The planetarium dome is covered in 44 million LED lights that shine 100 times brighter than traditional bulbs, delivering a “‘wow’ factor.” The additional wattage turns the usual 2-D projection into a 3-D production.

Multiple shows are presented at the dome, including “Worlds Beyond Earth,” narrated by Lupita Nyong’o, “Moonbase: The Next Step” and “Orbital,” an animated look at life on Earth and what it’s like for astronauts to look down at the world below. Check for after-hour shows and special events too, like yoga and sound healing held inside the dome.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Hijinx Hotel, Irvine, California

No two challenge rooms are alike at Hijinx Hotel (Image credit: Hijinx Hotel)

Leave your suitcase at home because the Hijinx Hotel isn’t for spending the night. It is instead a place to “play, not stay,” filled with 15 challenge rooms, each offering a different interactive, whimsical experience. The games test your memory, speed and aim, and scores are tracked electronically with a key card so you can see how your performance stacks up compared to other groups. The hotel’s theming is impeccable, with workers dressed like bellhops and housekeepers and a grand lobby library featuring eclectic paintings and sculptures.

Hijinx Hotel also has a full bar and restaurant that could rival any resort’s offerings, with drinks served in novelty glasses and a sweet-savory high tea, three karaoke rooms and a secret speakeasy where the party goes on and on.

Holey Moley, various locations

Hooray for Holeywood at Holey Moley (Image credit: Holey Moley)

Holey Moley gives mini golf a makeover. These indoor courses are “full of unusual sets — think the moon landing and dinosaurs,” said the Daily Pilot. Each hole (there are 27 at each location) has its own theme, and while all are over-the-top, some go all-out, like Morning Tee. The goal at this hole is to guide your ball through your grandmother’s retro house, maneuvering obstacles like old furniture and radios.

Visitors can order Holey Moley’s “extravagant” cocktails, like the vodka, watermelon and lime Twinkle Toes served in a “unicorn chalice,” and then slurp it while on the course. Some locations also have karaoke rooms, and the Austin Holey Moley offers arcade games and interactive darts.