Keep cool — and be cool — at these one-of-a-kind indoor immersive experiences

See the stars at a planetarium, and discover a museum of illusions

Catherine Garcia, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A man and a woman laugh in a challenge room at Hijinx Hotel
Hijinx Hotel offers shenanigans in every room
(Image credit: Hijinx Hotel)

Nothing feels better on a blazing hot day than a cold blast of A/C, especially when it isn’t you paying the bill. Instead of going to the usual air-conditioned spots like the mall or movie theater, go for an immersive adventure. At these six spots, you can cool off while exploring a new artsy world, learning about the galaxy or sinking a hole-in-one.

Dorrance Dome, Phoenix

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