8 practical products to keep you cool indoors this summer

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The heat is very on — but that doesn’t mean you have to sweat it out. When you don’t have an air conditioner or the temperatures are so high it feels like AC isn’t enough, turn to these eight items that will help you embrace reinvigoration.

Avène Thermal Spring Water

Spritz your way to coolness (Image credit: Avéne)

One spray of this “soothing” mist on a hot day gives you a “quick refresh,” said Glamour. The pure thermal spring water contains postbiotic microflora, which can calm the skin and reduce redness. It’s also free of fragrance, paraben, alcohol, silicone, mineral oil, aluminum and sulfate, a mist ideal for most skin types and safe for use throughout the day. ($15, Ulta)

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Cozy Earth Bamboo sheet set

Sleep well on Cozy Earth’s sheets that soften with every wash (Image credit: Cozy Earth)

These sheets are made from 100% bamboo viscose, which is temperature-regulating and “next-level soft,” said Architectural Digest. Snoozing on the fabric feels like “being draped in a luxuriously lightweight silk,” and because it is thin, air passes “easily through the layer,” keeping you cool and comfortable overnight. Choose from more than a dozen solid colors and limited edition patterns, from twin/twin XL to split king. (starting at $258, Cozy Earth)

Green Pet Shop Cool Pet Pad

Your pets need to stay cool too (Image credit: Green Pet Shop)

As soon as your dog or cat sits on this pressure-activated gel mat, they’ll feel instant relief. It stays cool for up to three hours and recharges on its own after 20 minutes of nonuse, without the need for water or electricity. Mats comes in five sizes (extra small to extra large) and are portable for travel. Tip: Putting a mat inside the refrigerator first will “make it even more refreshing,” said Forbes. (starting at $25, Amazon)

Harbor House Cooling Reversible Tencel comforter blanket

Flip it over, and it’s a whole new comforter (Image credit: Harbor House)

If you need a blanket to sleep even on the hottest nights, this one’s for you. Harbor House’s comforter is filled with sustainable, eucalyptus-based Tencel fibers that are breathable and moisture-wicking. It adapts to your body temperature, helping to reduce overheating and ease you into a good night’s sleep. (starting at $160, Harbor House)

Hydro Flask 24oz Wide Mouth with Flex Chug Cap

Put ice in the bottle, and your water will stay cold all day (Image credit: Hydro Flask)

During a heat wave, staying hydrated should be at the top of your to do list. Having a water bottle within arm’s reach is a “helpful reminder to keep on chugging,” and Hydro Flask’s Wide Mouth with Flex Chug Cap allows for “spill-free sipping,” said Wirecutter. Its double-wall vacuum insulation makes this bottle “particularly adept” at keeping water cold for 24 hours, and the “slim spout” ensures a controlled flow. ($40, Amazon)

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Pure & Gentle Arctic Wave Cooling Body Bar

Lather up, and get energized (Image credit: Pure & Gentle)

Turn your shower into a frosty retreat with this cooling body bar. Refreshing ingredients like eucalyptus and hydrating spearmint wake up the skin, while coconut oil softens it. The bar is plant-based and cruelty-free, and one is the equivalent of 16 12-ounce bottles of liquid body wash. ($10, Pure & Gentle)

Purple DreamLayer pillow

The DreamLayer pillow is fully adjustable (Image credit: Purple)

The foam inside this supportive pillow is “firm, yet squishy enough” to mold to and cradle your head, said Real Simple. An outer gel grid layer promotes “great” airflow, so you won’t “wake up feeling sweaty.” You can also add or remove foam to “easily” adjust the pillow’s height. The price makes it “definitely a splurge,” but it’s a “worthy investment.” (starting at $209,