8 practical products to keep you cool indoors this summer

All the essentials to slip you through a heat wave

Catherine Garcia, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of a woman spraying herself with cooling spray, a man drinking from a steel tumbler, and an product shot of an Avene mist
Beat the heat with an arsenal of cooling products
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

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The heat is very on — but that doesn’t mean you have to sweat it out. When you don’t have an air conditioner or the temperatures are so high it feels like AC isn’t enough, turn to these eight items that will help you embrace reinvigoration.

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