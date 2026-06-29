No stoves, no ovens: 8 recipes to keep the heat out of your summer cooking

Bright salads, luxurious fruit desserts and a standout dip

Scott Hocker, The Week US's avatar
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Close-up of hands preparing a salad in a bowl on a countertop
The right salad during summer is a welcome gift
(Image credit: David Espejo / Getty Images)
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It is not just that you want to avoid adding additional heat to your home during summer. Skipping the oven and the stove for meals during the dog days also ensures a mere modicum of effort. Because the last thing anyone wants to do during summer is spend unnecessary time feeding oneself.

Bean Salad Marbella

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Scott Hocker, The Week US
Scott Hocker, The Week US

Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.  