Trentino: Italy's charming and lesser-known northern region

This cultural meeting point has a distinctive character and stunning lake-and-mountain landscapes

A view across a lake in Trentino
Once the ski season ends, Trentino still has much to offer visitors in the summer months
(Image credit: Visit Trentino)
By
published
in the week recommends

"That?" my waitress said, looking over my shoulder to see what dish I was pointing at. "That's fried Tyrolean cheese with polenta, mashed potatoes and mushroom gravy. It goes excellently with a Paulaner."

Half a day prior to this interaction at Chalet Rifugio al Faggio at the northern end of Val Concei, I had been on the shore of Lake Ledro, sipping a local Pinot Grigio and watching extended Italian families congregate to gesticulate wildly and chow down on pizza and pasta. Life at Ledro, one of Trentino's most picturesque bodies of water, had felt quintessentially Italian, and yet within a 10-minute drive I was in some sort of Italo-Bavarian hybrid dimension, eating spätzle with a bottle of German lager as the sun poked through the canopy of a dense alpine forest.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Italy The Week Recommends
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Vicki Power
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸