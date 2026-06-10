Be more chill: 8 frozen cocktails to blend up this summer

Classic cocktails, colder and optimal for warmest weather

Scott Hocker, The Week US's avatar
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The arms of two friends engaged in a cheerful toast, each holding a glass of strawberry daiquiri.
Frozen versions of a Negroni, margarita, mojito and more
(Image credit: Kryssia Campos / Getty Images)
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It’s the ice, people! Yes, ice is central to the making of any cocktail — unless it’s a hot one. In the playland of frozen drinks, though, ice plays an all-the-more crucial role. It doesn’t simply chill then bolt for the sink. Ice becomes integral to the lush texture of a blended cocktail. These frozen reconsiderations of classic cocktails are summer manna.

Frozen Banana Daiquiri

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Scott Hocker, The Week US
Scott Hocker, The Week US

Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.  