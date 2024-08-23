Bananas have been facing extinction. But maybe not for much longer.

Scientists may have a solution for a longstanding fungus problem

Diversity of banana breeds is one proposed solution beyond disarming the harmful fungus
Devika Rao, The Week US
The bananas we know and love have been at risk of extinction from a fungal disease. The good news is that scientists may have found a way to save them, according to a study published in the journal Nature Microbiology. The researchers isolated genes within the fungus that may be contributing to the disease's deadliness. Even with an avenue for controlling the disease, crop diversity could further reduce the fungus' virulence.

A banana bind

Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

