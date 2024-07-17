The first US species has been driven to extinction due to sea level rise

Florida Keys map with flag on Key Largo.
The Key Largo tree cactus has been wiped from the US
Devika Rao, The Week US
The Key Largo tree cactus is officially the first local species in the U.S. to be exterminated due to rising sea levels. The population of the plant has been wiped from the Florida Keys, and while scientists are now working on a potential restoration, more species will likely see similar fates as climate change worsens and sea levels continue to rise.

Why did the Key Largo tree cactus go extinct?

Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

