The Coldplay kiss cam affair: a cautionary tale

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot became 'the most googled people on the planet' after getting caught having an affair at a Coldplay concert

Photo collage of the Coldplay &#039;kiss cam&#039; clip appearing to show a tech CEO and his head of HR embracing on a strip of analog film
Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot became 'the most googled people on the planet' after getting caught having an affair at a Coldplay concert
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / TikTok)
By
published

It went viral so fast, everyone with an internet connection may by now have seen the fateful video clip of the US tech boss embracing his head of HR at a Coldplay concert, said Charlotte Ivers in The Sunday Times.

Last Wednesday, Andy Byron, the CEO of Astronomer, a $1 billion AI firm, and Kristin Cabot were swaying romantically at the stadium concert in Massachusetts when its "kiss cam" picked them out. "Ooh, look at these two," said Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, as their images were beamed onto "jumbotron" screens. But instead of relishing the attention, the pair separated in a panic: in the clip, Byron can be seen ducking from view while Cabot covers her face and turns away. "Oh, what? Either they're having an affair, or they're just very shy," Martin can be heard saying. "Oh shit. I hope we didn't do something bad."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸