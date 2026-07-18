Ray wings with black butter recipe

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Rick Stein’s fish dish was inspired by a trip to Paris

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The Seafood Restaurant Cookbook by Rick Stein and Jill Stein
(Image credit: The Seafood Restaurant Cookbook by Rick Stein and Jill Stein)

This dish felt like a permanent fixture on our menu during the late 1970s and early 1980s, says Rick Stein. I probably first had it in Paris, during one of our early trips, which would have been around 1978. When my then wife Jill and I were on holiday, we made a point of testing things out and picking up recipes and ideas for the kind of restaurant ours should aspire to be. When fish conservationists began discouraging people from fishing for skate, we discovered that ray was OK – so this dish was born.


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