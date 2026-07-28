A culinary adventure in Provence

This six-night trip, learning to cook simple, delicious French food with a renowned chef, is perfect for foodies

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La Bastide in St Remy de Provence
The striking old French country house is set in extensive gardens
(Image credit: Stirred Travel)

From the moment you come through the gates of La Bastide, you know you’re in for a treat. Set in extensive gardens 10 miles south of St-Rémy-de-Provence, this striking old French country house is the location for one of Stirred Travels’ extraordinary culinary adventures – a fantastic luxury holiday where you can master the art of cooking simple, delicious French food with a renowned chef.

On arrival we were greeted with the warmest of welcomes with drinks and canapés – a chilled glass of champagne, homemade parmesan shortbread and tapenade crostini, an amuse-bouche of what was to come – on the charming terrace, under the shade of the huge, ancient plane trees.

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