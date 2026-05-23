Hake and mussels in a bag with beer, bacon and leeks recipe

Delicious seafood dish is enhanced with beer for a summer treat

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Hake and mussels in a bag with beer, bacon and leeks
Delicious recipe is straight from the heart of Istanbul
(Image credit: Kate Whitaker)

Cooking in paper is nothing new, but it makes for a super-simple way of serving delicate fillets of fish, said Nathan Outlaw. Marrying fish and shellfish with beer may sound a bit strange, but trust me – it works so well. I use a wheat beer because it is not too bitter, but has a touch of acidity and freshness that works beautifully with the fish.

Ingredients (serves 4)

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