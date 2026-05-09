Griddled olive, tomato & basil flatbreads recipe

Everyone in my family is a fan of bread studded with salty briny olives, and this recipe takes that craving a step further, said Joe Woodhouse. Feel free to add a block of grated halloumi to the mix. You can also cut the flatbreads in half and freeze them. Just put them in the toaster to defrost and crisp from frozen.

Ingredients (serves 4)

400g self-raising flour, or plain flour with 1 tbsp baking powder

200g wholemeal flour, plus more to dust

250g yoghurt, or kefir

3 tbsp olive oil, or oil from the sundried tomatoes, plus more (optional) for cooking

200ml water

200g jar of sundried tomatoes in olive oil, drained and sliced

50g black olives, pitted and sliced

25g basil, stalks finely chopped, leaves chopped

3 tbsp drained capers

1 tbsp dried oregano

Method

Put the flours in a mixing bowl. Mix the yoghurt or kefir in a jug with the oil and water. Add to the flour and knead to combine. Knead in the sundried tomatoes, olives, basil, capers and oregano.

Divide the dough into 4 and roll out each piece on a floured surface to a

diameter of about 20cm.

Heat a griddle pan over a med-low heat. Add the flatbreads one at a time, brushing with olive oil first to get them extra crispy. Cook for 4-6mins on each side until puffed and cooked through. To check if they’re ready, break a chunk off one, pull it apart and see if it is fluffy in the middle.

Serve as is or spread with pesto, harissa or tapenade, or with a bowl of pickled chillies.

Taken from Weeknight Vegetarian by Joe Woodhouse

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